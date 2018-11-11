Home Entertainment Telugu

WATCH | Amar Akbar Anthony trailer | The Ileana D'Cruz and Ravi Teja jodi is back!

Published: 11th November 2018 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

Ravi_Teja_andIleana

Ileana D'Cruz with Ravi Teja in 'Amar Akbar Anthony' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)

The trailer of Amar Akbar Anthony, starring Ileana D'Cruz and Ravi Teja is out! The almost two-minute trailer offers many twists and turns with not much details about the plot but as is with any Ravi Teja film, it is packed with action, suspense, romance and comedy.

The hit jodi is back together after Devudu Chesina Manushulu and the superhit Kick.

What's interesting is that Ileana D'Cruz has taken 12 years to dub in her own voice for a Telugu film. The actor, who made her acting debut with Devadasu (2006), will be dubbing for herself in AAA.

"It was at the behest of director Sreenu Vaitla that Ileana has agreed to dub in her voice. She is convinced that her voice will add a lot of value and life to her character, and so decided to do it. After seeing the final copy, the director is impressed with her dedication and work," reveals a source.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, AAA's pre-release event will be held on November 10 in Hyderabad.

The film, which has music by SS Thaman, is slated for release on November 16.

(With inputs from Express News Service)

