Tollywood actor Venu Madhav to contest Telangana elections

By Online Desk

Popular Tollywood actor Venu Madhav will be contesting the upcoming Telangana assembly elections as an independent candidate from Kodad constituency.

Venu Madhav did his education in Kodad, which happens to be his hometown. He started his career as a mimicry artist and used his talent to entertain people during TDP political rallies.

Eventually, this created a path for his entry into Tollywood industry. He became one of the most loved comedians by the fans and went on to act in over 150 films that included films with NTR, Chiranjeevi, Prabhas amongst others.

Venu Madhav had earlier said that he entered politics to do service to the people of Kodad constituency.