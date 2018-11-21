Pawan Kalyan refutes comeback rumours

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has bid adieu to films and has taken a political plunge after his 25th film Agnyaathavaasi. He has kicked off a state-wide tour across Andhra Pradesh and is set to contest in the upcoming General Elections. However, the razzmatazz about his return to films does not seem to fade away. Reports were abuzz that Pawan Kalyan is contemplating a comeback with a political drama to be bankrolled by Ram Talluri under SRT Entertainments.

However, the actor-turned-politician has vehemently dispelled the rumours and maintained that the focus remains only on mainstream politics and his political party Janasena. “I have no time for films. I have devoted myself to politics and will continue to fight for the welfare and the well-being of the people. I have taken an oath to raise my voice against the fallacies of the government and I’m striving to build social equality,” read a statement from the Gabbar Singh actor.