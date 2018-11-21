Home Entertainment Telugu

Pawan Kalyan refutes comeback rumours

The actor-turned-politician has vehemently dispelled the rumours and maintained that the focus remains only on mainstream politics and his political party Janasena.

Published: 21st November 2018 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 02:57 AM   |  A+A-

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has bid adieu to films and has taken a political plunge after his 25th film Agnyaathavaasi. He has kicked off a state-wide tour across Andhra Pradesh and is set to contest in the upcoming General Elections. However, the razzmatazz about his return to films does not seem to fade away. Reports were abuzz that Pawan Kalyan is contemplating a comeback with a political drama to be bankrolled by Ram Talluri under SRT Entertainments.

However, the actor-turned-politician has vehemently dispelled the rumours and maintained that the focus remains only on mainstream politics and his political party Janasena. “I have no time for films. I have devoted myself to politics and will continue to fight for the welfare and the well-being of the people. I have taken an oath to raise my voice against the fallacies of the government and I’m striving to build social equality,” read a statement from the Gabbar Singh actor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pawan Kalyan Powerstar

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • AMRUTHA CHANDRASEKHAR
    First let him look at the bank loan defaults & bringing back the looters Swiss bank money : then India will be top for 1000 years
    9 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp