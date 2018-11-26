Home Entertainment Telugu

Mahesh Babu shares emotional message after meeting 106-year-old fan

Mahesh Babu was bowled over by Satyavati's determination when he got to know that she had travelled all the way from Rajahmundry to meet him.

Published: 26th November 2018 06:05 PM

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu with 106-year-old Relangi Satyavati (Photo | Mahesh Babu Instagram)

By Online Desk

Tollywood star Mahesh Babu has lakhs of fans cheering for him when his name pops on the big screens. Not everyone gets a chance to meet the 'Prince', but 106-year old Relangi Satyavati was one of those lucky ones who got to meet the Tollywood superstar and interact with him.

Mahesh Babu was bowled over by Satyavati's determination when he got to know that she had travelled all the way from Rajahmundry to meet him. 

Following the meeting with her, Mahesh Babu went on to put up an emotional message on social media. He took to Instagram and stated that 106-year old Relangi Satyavati garu making it all the way from Rajahmundry to bless him has touched every corner of his heart.

His post reads, "It's amazing how love transcends through ages. Humbled to see & feel that kind of love coming from someone generations apart from mine The love from my fans has always overwhelmed me but 106-year old Relangi Satyavati garu coming all the way from Rajahmundry to bless me has touched every corner of my heart. Glad I could make her happy but in all honesty, I am happier than her. God bless her! Feeling happy, blessed and grateful for all this love."

It is indeed a heartwarming gesture by the Tollywood superstar. On the work front, Mahesh Babu is currently busy with his 25th film Maharshi. The film is directed by 'Oopiri' fame Vamsi Paidipally, while Ashwini Dutt has bankrolled the project. The film also stars Allari Naresh, Pooja Hegde, Naveen Chandra, Sonal Chauhan, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha amongst others.

