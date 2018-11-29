Home Entertainment Telugu

Rayalaseema Love Story provokes outrage

The romantic entertainer featuring Venkat, Hrishali, and Pavani has ruffled regional feathers as Rayalaseema United Force (RUF) voiced their concern about the poster and the title of the film.

Published: 29th November 2018 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Rayalaseema Love Story 

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Writer-director Ramranadheer’s film Rayalaseema Love Story has run into trouble after its first look poster and teaser released recently. The romantic entertainer featuring Venkat, Hrishali, and Pavani in lead roles has ruffled regional feathers as Rayalaseema United Force (RUF) voiced their concern about the poster and the title of the film. RUF founder and activist Ashok Vardhan Reddy has submitted a representation to Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) office representative Pradeep Thakur on Tuesday seeking title change and removal of the film’s hoardings portraying the lead pair in an inappropriate way.

 “The word ‘Rayalaseema’ be dropped from the film’s title and the derogatory poster on hoardings in the city be removed as its hurting the sentiments of our (Rayalaseema) people. We feel that the filmmakers are making attempts to earn money by making films with obscene content and showing our people in bad light.

They need to ensure that their films do not spread ideas that sow the seeds of divisiveness and animosity among people. We strongly believe the content in the film is disrespecting the pride and culture of our region and request CBFC to consider all possible results before certifying the film,” says Ashok Vardhan Reddy.  

He also alleged that the film’s producers, Panchalingala Brothers, fall short of their promise to take down the posters. “We spoke to the producer, who has agreed to bring down the posters, but he didn’t keep his promise. Their long-lasting silence could be a PR stunt, but we don’t want to create any ruckus and at the same time we will proceed against them as per the law if our concerns go unaddressed,” adds Ashok.

However, Ramranadheer makes it clear that the film’s title would not be changed and asserts that the love story doesn’t vilify a region or a person. “Rayalaseema Love Story has nothing to do with obscenity and people will like it as an eternal love story. There is no sexual content and it’s a clean film that can be seen as an ode to unconditional love set in the backdrop of Rayalaseema,” says the director.

Elaborating further, Ranadheer says, “The film has two love stories with the first one set against the city backdrop and the other happening in Rayalaseema. We are privy about the other, yet crucial love story of the film, which unfolds in the second hour. It’s an emotional love story that will stand out for its realistic treatment. When people watch our film, they will understand the purpose behind the title.”
The director has also come up with a truce offer. “I will have a separate screening for them (RUF) if need be,” signs off Ramranadheer.
 muralikrishna.db@newindianexpress @onlymurali

Rayalaseema Love Story

