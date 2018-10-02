WATCH 'Savyasachi' teaser: This Naga Chaitanya-starrer is about vanishing twin syndrome

By Online Desk

The teaser of the upcoming Naga Chaitanya-starrer 'Savyasachi' was released on Sunday. From the teaser, one gets a glimpse of Chaitanya's character, which is born from a pregnancy that has a vanishing twin.

Vanishing twin syndrome is a pregnancy in which one twin dies in the womb and the surviving fetus absorbs the tissue remains. This is concept is briefly explained in the teaser through quick visuals.

In the teaser, it is shown that the lost twin appears to control Chaitanya through his left hand.

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti and music by MM Keeravani, the film also stars Madhavan, Niddhi Agerwal and Bhumika.

The real mystery is Madhavan's role in the film. The actor is seen peeping from behind a wall in the last few seconds of the trailer.

Madhvan in the teaser of 'Savyasachi'

This film is Madhavan's second film in Tollywood with the first one being 'Om Shanti', where he was seen in a special appearance. 'Savyasachi' is slated to release on November 2nd.