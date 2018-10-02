Home Entertainment Telugu

WATCH 'Savyasachi' teaser: This Naga Chaitanya-starrer is about vanishing twin syndrome

Vanishing twin syndrome is a pregnancy in which one twin dies in the womb and the surviving fetus absorbs the tissue remains.

Published: 02nd October 2018 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya in 'Savyasachi' (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Online Desk

The teaser of the upcoming Naga Chaitanya-starrer 'Savyasachi' was released on Sunday. From the teaser, one gets a glimpse of Chaitanya's character, which is born from a pregnancy that has a vanishing twin.

Vanishing twin syndrome is a pregnancy in which one twin dies in the womb and the surviving fetus absorbs the tissue remains. This is concept is briefly explained in the teaser through quick visuals.

In the teaser, it is shown that the lost twin appears to control Chaitanya through his left hand.

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti and music by MM Keeravani, the film also stars Madhavan, Niddhi Agerwal and Bhumika.

The real mystery is Madhavan's role in the film. The actor is seen peeping from behind a wall in the last few seconds of the trailer.

Madhvan in the teaser of 'Savyasachi'

This film is Madhavan's second film in Tollywood with the first one being 'Om Shanti', where he was seen in a special appearance. 'Savyasachi' is slated to release on November 2nd.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Naga Chaitanya Savyasachi Savyasachi teaser

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
A two-day Vintage Car Rally was organised as part of Dasara festivities in Mysuru on September 30 and October 1. (Photo | Udayashankar S/EPS)
From Lincoln to Ford: Dasara Vintage Car Rally shows off automobile beauties in Mysuru