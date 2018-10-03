Home Entertainment Telugu

WATCH Trailer | Love, action, leadership: Junior NTR starrer 'Aravindha Sametha' has it all

The trailer shows a glimpse of the love story between Veera Raghava Reddy (played by NTR) and Aravindha (Pooja Hegde).

2018-10-03

Jr NTR and Pooja Hegde in Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava (Photo | IMDB)

The trailer of the upcoming Telugu action film 'Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava' was released on Tuesday. The film stars Junior NTR and Pooja Hegde in the lead.

The trailer begins with a glimpse of the love story between Veera Raghava Reddy (played by NTR) and Aravindha (Pooja Hegde). The trailer goes on to describe how violence in the hero's family has been passed down from previous generations and his grandmother advises him to mend his ways. 

Aravindha Sametha is directed by Trivikram Srinivas, who is known for his films such as the Allu Arjun starrer 'S/O Satyamurthy' and Samantha Akkineni starrer 'A Aa'.

The songs from the film were composed by S Thaman, and they have already been released over the past two weeks as singles and has been well received by fans.

Aravindha Sametha will release on October 11th, 2018.

