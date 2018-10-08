Trisha-Vijay Sethupathi starrer 96 to be remade in Telugu

By Express News Service

Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha-starrer 96, which is yet to be released, has already caught the attention of the Telugu industry. The film's remake rights have been acquired by popular Tollywood producer Dil Raju. His banner, Sri Venkateshwara Creation, confirmed the news on Twitter, saying, "As reported in the media, we will be doing the Telugu remake of 96 which is releasing in Tamil on the 4th of October. Everything else which is being reported is speculation. We will announce the casting and crew at an appropriate time."

Meanwhile, a source close to the project says that Nani and Samantha are in talks to play the lead roles in the Telugu version. It is also very likely that director Prem Kumar, who is making his directorial debut with 96, will helm the remake as well. However, things will be finalised only after the release of the Tamil version this Thursday.

The film is an intense love story about Ram and Jaanu, who were lovers during schooldays but parted their ways. 22 years later they meet again in a school reunion. The film was well-received by audience, which moved many to tears.

