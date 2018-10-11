Home Entertainment Telugu

Amitabh Bachchan looks unrecognisable in 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy'

Bachchan is almost unrecognisable in the poster and fans could be in for a surprise as the veteran will don such a role for the first time.

Published: 11th October 2018 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Image tweeted by Taran Adarsh of Amitabh Bachchan in 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy'. (Photo: Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is going south as he will star in upcoming Telugu movie 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy'.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, while wishing the star on his birthday which falls today, in a surprise unveiled the first look of Bachchan's character, Gosayi Venkanna, from the upcoming period drama film.

Venkanna was the Guru of freedom fighter Narasimha Reddy from Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district.

Bachchan is almost unrecognisable in the poster and fans could be in for a surprise as the veteran will don such a role for the first time.

Adarsh tweeted, "Unveiling the first look of Amitabh Bachchan in #Telugu film #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy... Stars Chiranjeevi... Directed by Surender Reddy... Produced by Ram Charan... #AmitjiSyeRaaFL #Happy76thBirthdayABSir #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy #SyeRaa..."

The shooting of the film commenced from December 06, 2017, however, the release date has not been announced yet.

The movie is set 10 years prior to India's first war of independence, which took place in 1857. The story is about Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who led a revolt against the British.

