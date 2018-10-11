Prabhas 20 is titled 'Jaan'

Home Entertainment Telugu

As actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde commenced shooting for their upcoming film in Italy, speculations on the film refuse to die down.

As actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde commenced shooting for their upcoming film in Italy, speculations on the film refuse to die down. Even though the makers are doing their best to keep the details pertaining to the project under wraps, social media was abuzz with leaked pictures, with thousands guessing the film’s name.

While everyone started speculating Amour as the title, putting all rumours to rest, City Express has learnt that the project, referred to as Prabhas 20, has been titled Jaan. Set in the backdrop of 1970s Europe, the period drama shows the Baahubali actor in two distinct avatars. “Prabhas has chucked his usual moustache look and will be sporting a clean-shaven look for some part of the film.

The shooting is underway in Italy and this schedule will go on until October 16,” informs a source. Bankrolled jointly by Gopi Krishna Movies and UV Creations and directed by KK Radha Krishna of Jil fame, Jaan is being made simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Sasha Chettri, popularly known as the Airtel 4G girl, is playing a pivotal role in the film, which has music by Amit Trivedi.

