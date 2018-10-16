Home Entertainment Telugu

Women in Telugu film industry set up platform to address sexual harassment

Titled VOW, which stands for Voice of Women, the purpose of this platform is to address workplace sexual harassment and also support the victims in every possible way.

Published: 16th October 2018 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

Kanakala, Jhansi and Nandini Reddy

By Express News Service

Female actors, directors, technicians, and journalists of Telugu cinema have come together to set up a platform to address sexual harassment in the industry. Titled VOW, which stands for Voice of Women, the purpose of this platform is to address workplace sexual harassment and also support the victims in every possible way.

"We have formed this platform with women representing film, television and media fraternity. Everyone has a role to play in preventing sexual assault. There are many different ways that you can step in and make a difference if you see someone at risk. VOW is a committee that assures confidentiality and also gives a platform for women to raise their voice against sexual abuse and exploitation. It will also investigate harassment claims against women. The panel will be formed through a lottery system so that the accused will not have any chance to influence, intimidate or act again,” informs a member of VOW on condition of anonymity.

She also stresses that the platform applies uniformly across every craft and individual. “The idea is to help women from any of these aforesaid sectors and ensure that everything we do contributes to healing, transparency, and accountability. We won’t spare anyone and will ensure necessary action is taken according to CASH (Committee Against Sexual Harassment) as per Vishakha guidelines. The victim's voice will also be heard even if it is an anonymous complaint,” she adds.

Complaints, anonymous or otherwise, can be addressed to -

complaints@telugufilmchamber.in

complaints@apfilmchamber.com

Postal address

Panel against sexual harassment

Dr D Ramanaidu Building

Filmnagar Hyderabad

(Appeared in Cinema Express)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MeToo sexual harassment Telugu film industry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chitrangada Singh (Photo | Instagram)
#MeToo: Not blaming Nawazuddin entirely, says Chitrangda Singh on her harassment
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Gallery
Actor couple Surya-Jyothika on the first birthday of their daughter Diya. | Express Photo
Happy Birthday Jyothika: Here are some off-screen memories of the 'Chandramukhi' star
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on October 18, 1947
facebook twitter whatsapp