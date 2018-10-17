Home Entertainment Telugu

Anirudh to score music for Nani’s Jersey

Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments banner, the film was launched in Hyderabad on Tuesday by Trivikram.

Published: 17th October 2018 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

Anirudh Ravichander (Twitter Photo)

By Express News Service

Anirudh, who made his Telugu debut with Pawan Kalyan's Agnyaathathavasi, has now signed his next Telugu film. He will be composing music for Nani’s upcoming sports drama titled Jersey.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri of Malli Raava fame, the film shows the MCA actor as a cricketer, Arjun, who realises his fondness for cricket at a certain age.

"It's a fictional story about a youngster who achieves his dream of playing for the Indian team. The story takes place between 1986 and 1996. Nani underwent special training in cricket to get into the shoes of his character," reveals a source.

Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments banner, the film was launched in Hyderabad on Tuesday by Trivikram (who incidentally directed Agnyaathathavasi). Sharaddha Srinath has been roped in as one of the female leads of the film.

Principal shooting for the project is set to commence on Wednesday.

