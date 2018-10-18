Nandita Swetha starrer 'Prema Katha Chitram 2's first look unveiled

By Express News Service

Nandita Swetha, who was last seen in Telugu in Srinivasa Kalyanam, is playing the lead role in debutant director Hari Kishan’s horror-comedy Prema Katha Chitram 2 (PKC 2) – Back to Fear. A sequel to director Maruthi’s blockbuster hit Prema Katha Chitram, the film’s first look showing a ferocious Nandita was unveiled by the makers today on the eve of Dussera.

“The film is filled with romance, horror, and humour. Except for a couple of songs and climax, the entire shooting has been wrapped up. We are planning to release the film in the last week of November,” says R Sudarshan Reddy, the producer of the film, adding, “We are hoping to recreate the success of the first part with the second instalment.”

Also starring Sumanth Ashwin, the film has Siddhi Idnani, last seen in Jambalakidi Pamba, as the other lead.