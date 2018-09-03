Newbie Irra Mor looks to Ram Gopal Varma for career guidance

By Express News Service

The trailer of bilingual film Bhairava Geetha has been trending, with spotlight on actor Dhananjay and the film's heroine Irra Mor.

Directed by debutant Siddharatha, and made under the banner of Ramgopal Varma in association with Rashi Productions, the film is being made in Kannada and Telugu.

"Somehow we all had this feeling that it was going to work, but this has even exceeded our expectations. All the love we're receiving is yet to sink in," says Irra, whose trailer also highlights the liplock scene.

The newcomer immediately clarifies that kissing on screen isn't a big deal today, provided it goes with the story. "In case of Bhairava Geetha, the 'kiss' in particular expresses the purest expression of love. I've just done my job," she says.

Irra credits RGV not only for giving her a content-driven debut but also a break. "I have always regarded RGV as a legendary filmmaker who has a knack for finding talent. I am so grateful that he liked my work and decided to cast me in Bhairava Geetha," says the newcomer.

A Mumbaikar, Irra comes with a theatre background. The reason she decided to take up the film project, she says, is because she "loved the characterisation" of Geetha. The strong and independent girl appealed to me probably because that's how I am in real life as well," says Irra,who is open to any kind of role, be it that of a girl-next-door one or a glamorous one.

Irra is aware of the expectations that come with having signed a film made under the RGV. "It is true that the expectations will be high. I will live up to them," she says.

Bhairava Geetha is touted to be a violent love story, but according to Irra, it's not the love that gets violent, but the circumstances resulting from it. The film, comprising several youngsters, is almost complete with its shooting. "The energy on sets is infectious. We shot for the film in remote locations without phone signals, which was like a digital detox," she says.

As she awaits the release of her first film, she says that she is looking for RGV to guide her in shaping her career. "His vast experience will help me and will be a driving force in shaping my career," Irra signs off.