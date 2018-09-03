Home Entertainment Telugu

Newbie Irra Mor looks to Ram Gopal Varma for career guidance

The trailer of bilingual film Bhairava Geetha has been trending, with spotlight on actor Dhananjay and the film's heroine Irra Mor.

Published: 03rd September 2018 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Irra Mor. (Photo | twitter.com/Irra_Mor)

By Express News Service

The trailer of bilingual film Bhairava Geetha has been trending, with spotlight on actor Dhananjay and the film's heroine Irra Mor.

Directed by debutant Siddharatha, and made under the banner of Ramgopal Varma in association with Rashi Productions, the film is being made in Kannada and Telugu.

"Somehow we all had this feeling that it was going to work, but this has even exceeded our expectations. All the love we're receiving is yet to sink in," says Irra, whose trailer also highlights the liplock scene.

The newcomer immediately clarifies that kissing on screen isn't a big deal today, provided it goes with the story. "In case of Bhairava Geetha, the 'kiss' in particular expresses the purest expression of love. I've just done my job," she says.

Irra credits RGV not only for giving her a content-driven debut but also a break. "I have always regarded RGV as a legendary filmmaker who has a knack for finding talent. I am so grateful that he liked my work and decided to cast me in Bhairava Geetha," says the newcomer.

A Mumbaikar, Irra comes with a theatre background. The reason she decided to take up the film project, she says, is because she "loved the characterisation" of Geetha. The strong and independent girl appealed to me probably because that's how I am in real life as well," says Irra,who is open to any kind of role, be it that of a girl-next-door one or a glamorous one.

Irra is aware of the expectations that come with having signed a film made under the RGV. "It is true that the expectations will be high. I will live up to them," she says.

Bhairava Geetha is touted to be a violent love story, but according to Irra, it's not the love that gets violent, but the circumstances resulting from it. The film, comprising several youngsters, is almost complete with its shooting. "The energy on sets is infectious. We shot for the film in remote locations without phone signals, which was like a digital detox," she says.

As she awaits the release of her first film, she says that she is looking for RGV to guide her in shaping her career. "His vast experience will help me and will be a driving force in shaping my career," Irra signs off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhairava Geetha Irra Mor Ram Gopal Varma Dhananjay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India