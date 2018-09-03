Now, 'Operation Gold Fish' movie crew double up as co-producers

Home Entertainment Telugu

By Express News Service

Adivi Saikiran, who has made offbeat films like 'Vinayakudu', 'Village Lo Vinayakudu' and 'Kerintha' is now making an action-romance entertainer titled 'Operation Gold Fish'. He is making the promising film with a new business model where artists and technicians are his partners as fellow producers.

Sasha Chetri, the popular Airtel 4G girl, is making her debut in Telugu with this film. Nithya Naresh, who first acted in 'Kerintha' and went on to bag a role in Padma Shri recipient filmmaker Balachandra Menon-directed 'Ennaalum Sarath..?' (Malayalam) plays the other character in 'Operation Gold Fish'. Manoj Nandam, who was seen as the young Mahesh Babu in 'Athadu' and as young Prabhas in 'Chatrapathi', is playing a stylish villain's role in the movie. Krishnudu, who was seen in 'Pokiri' and 'Happy Days' and was the hero of the 'Vinayakudu' movies, has a quirky comedic role in the movie.

Aadi Saikumar is playing a kind of role that he has never done before. He is the film's male lead. Parvateesam, who played Nookaraju in 'Kerintha', and Karthik Raju, who is addressed as Mr. Handsome in this movie, are the other heroes.

Director-turned-actor Anish Kuruvilla, who was seen in 'MS Dhoni', 'Bharat Ane Nenu', 'Pelli Choopulu', and 'Goodachari' has a key role along with the versatile Rao Ramesh and 'Pelli Choopulu' fame Kedar Shankar.

Abburi Ravi, who has written hits like 'Bommarillu', 'Kick', 'Yevadu', 'Mr. Perfect' and 'Goodachari', and who has worked with the likes of Kamal Haasan and director Shankar in the past, is not only writing 'Operation Gold Fish' but also playing a villain's role.

Music is by Sricharan Pakala of 'Kshanam', 'PSV Garuda Vega' and 'Goodachari' fame. Lyrics are by Ramajogayya Sastry.

Cinematography is by Jaipal Reddy, who has worked under Gnana Sekhar as a second unit cameraman for films like 'Vedam', 'Krishnamvande Jagatgurum', 'Kanche', and 'Gautamiputra Satakarni'. Editing is by BH Garry of 'Kshanam' and 'Goodachari' fame.

Action choreography is by Ramakrishna, Subbu Robin and Nabha. The first one has worked under Ram-Lakshman duo in the past on films like 'Krishnarjuna Yuddham', and 'Raja The Great'. The latter two has worked on 'Goodachari'.

Art direction is by Moorthy, who has worked on several big-ticket films in the past.

The movie was shot at Araku, Labasingi, Chintapalli, Kakinada Port and Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Script Designing is by Abburi Ravi. Story, screenplay and direction are by Adivi Saikiran.

