Pooja Hegde to star opposite Prabhas in trilingual

Prabhas on Thursday took to his Facebook account to talk about his yet-untitled project, which will be in three languages.

Actress Pooja Hegde. | Image Courtesy: Facebook

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actor Prabhas on Thursday announced his next film, which will be directed by KK Radha Krishna and will also feature actress Pooja Hegde.

"Hey guys, I am very excited to share with you the launch of my next trilingual film, directed by KK Radha Krishna and produced by Gopi Krishna movies in association with UV creations. The shoot for the same with Pooja Hegde will begin very soon," he wrote.

The film is reportedly said to be a period love story set in the backdrop of Europe.

Other details related to the movie are still under wraps.

Prabhas was last seen on screen in 2017 in "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" and is currently busy shooting for "Saaho", which also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

