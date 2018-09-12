Home Entertainment Telugu

Rana Daggubati shares first image as Chandrababu Naidu in NTR biopic

Actor Rana Daggubati on Wednesday shared the first official look of his as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on his Twitter page.

Published: 12th September 2018

Rana Daggubati as N Chandrababu Naidu in the upcoming NTR biopic.

The actor plays the politician in the upcoming biopic on former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP founder NT Rama Rao.

The film shows Rana taking the role of Chandrababu, while Manjima plays his on-screen better half.

Rana had recently tweeted that he met the AP CM and said "What an honour it is to play the role of the Honourable ChiefMinister of Andhra Pradesh Mr.N.ChandraBabuNaidu @ncbn in the #NTR biopic. Thank you sir for giving us your valuable time.

The film, directed by Krish has NTR's son Balakrishna playing the screen legend and poltician onscreen with Vidya Balan playing his wife Basavatharakam.

Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta will be playing actor-producer LV Prasad in the movie.

The biopic is being shot primarily in Telugu will also be dubbed into Tamil and Hindi. 

Kaikala Satyanarayana, Prakash Raj, Ravi Kishan, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar and Sumanth among others are playing crucial roles in the film co-produced by Vishnu Induri and Sai Korrapati. 

It was earlier reported that actor Rakul Preeth Singh will play the role of late superstar Sridevi in the film.

The film, which has music by MM Keeravani is slated to release for Sankranthi 2019.

