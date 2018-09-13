Home Entertainment Telugu

Tollywood actor Gopichand blessed with baby boy

According to reportsGopichand's wife Reshma had delivered the child at 5:40 am in a private hospital in Hyderabad.

Published: 13th September 2018 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Gopichand

Tollywood actor Gopichand (File | EPS)

By Online Desk

Tollywood actor Gopichand and his wife Reshma were blessed with a baby boy on Thursday. Gopichand took to Twitter and announced the news.

His tweet reads," Blessed with a baby boy. My Vinayaka Chathurthi can't get any better."

According to reports from Tollywood.netGopichand's wife Reshma had delivered the child at 5:40 am in a private hospital in Hyderabad.

Gopichand and Reshma entered wedlock in 2013 following which their first child, also a boy (Virat Krishna), was born in 2014.

Gopichand was last seen in 'Pantham' that released in July earlier this year.  

In a recent interview to TNIE Gopichand spoke about his string of failures.

He said," I get affected by failures, but have no regrets as they help me figure out where I have gone wrong. Be it a hit or a flop, I am always trying to learn something. I hope that a good film will come my way. At the moment, I am focussing on doing what I’m good at."

Gopichand also went on to talk about the difficulty of picking good projects. "On paper, everything looks good, but during execution, some directors fail to stick to their vision. However, because of the money spent by the producer, we try to promote such films with a straight face. Sometimes, even good films fail due to poor promotions."

(With inputs from ENS)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gopichand Tollywood Gopichand son Gopichand baby

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pope Francis arrives in St.Peter's Square at the Vatican | AP
Pope calls meeting of key bishops on sexual abuse
Vijay Mallya (File | AP)
Vijay Mallya accepts meeting with FM Arun Jaitley in Parliament, says “didn't have any formal meeting”
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend