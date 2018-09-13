Tollywood actor Gopichand blessed with baby boy

By Online Desk

Tollywood actor Gopichand and his wife Reshma were blessed with a baby boy on Thursday. Gopichand took to Twitter and announced the news.

His tweet reads," Blessed with a baby boy. My Vinayaka Chathurthi can't get any better."

According to reports from Tollywood.net, Gopichand's wife Reshma had delivered the child at 5:40 am in a private hospital in Hyderabad.

Gopichand and Reshma entered wedlock in 2013 following which their first child, also a boy (Virat Krishna), was born in 2014.

Gopichand was last seen in 'Pantham' that released in July earlier this year.

In a recent interview to TNIE Gopichand spoke about his string of failures.

He said," I get affected by failures, but have no regrets as they help me figure out where I have gone wrong. Be it a hit or a flop, I am always trying to learn something. I hope that a good film will come my way. At the moment, I am focussing on doing what I’m good at."

Gopichand also went on to talk about the difficulty of picking good projects. "On paper, everything looks good, but during execution, some directors fail to stick to their vision. However, because of the money spent by the producer, we try to promote such films with a straight face. Sometimes, even good films fail due to poor promotions."

(With inputs from ENS)