I don’t want to be typecast: Nabha Natesh

Yet another Kannada girl is foraying into Telugu cinema.

Published: 18th September 2018 01:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 01:36 AM   |  A+A-

Nabha Natesh (Photo | Instagram)

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Yet another Kannada girl is foraying into Telugu cinema. The girl of the moment is Nabha Natesh, who is set to make a splash with Nannu Dochukunduvate. “Nannu Dochukunduvate is technically my second film in Telugu. My debut film Adhigo directed by Ravi Babu is still awaiting release. Hence, I would love to say Nannu…as my first Telugu film,” says Nabha.

The 29-year-old girl is not a newbie to acting as she was a model and a popular theatre artist in Bengaluru, who made a mark on stage. “I always wanted to do something that was beyond engineering. After a brief stint in modelling, I began my tryst in performing arts. For two years, I was part of several street and stage plays, which showed my passion for acting. I’ve slowly realised that acting was my way of life and to satisfy my ambitions, I was drawn to the movies,” recalls Nabha.

She feels her base in theatre helped her to evolve as an actor. “Being a theatre actor, I cannot do a scene without knowing the dialogues and the context. So, I didn’t have someone prompting dialogues and it helped me to learn Telugu. Now, I’m proficient in beginner level (laughs).” She adds, “My modelling background too worked to my advantage for presenting myself before the camera and also helped me understand the fashion trends.”

Having made her debut in Kannada opposite superstar Shiva Rajkumar in Vajrakaya, Nabha is little nervous to test waters in Telugu. “I was completely nervous and little excited during the release of Vajrakaya, but this time, I’m confident owing to the feedback I’ve received from the people who have already watched my performance in the promos. Now, I’m feeling little nervous as it’s a bigger canvas and waiting to see how the audience receives me,” explains the Sringeri girl.

Cast opposite Sudheer Babu, who is also the producer of the film, she says, “Being the actor-producer of the film, he never had any starry airs and was of great help on the sets. I’m really looking forward to the release.”

The starlet says she is not open to the idea of being typecast. “I don’t want to be typecast and whatever role I do should entertain people and that’s what I set out to do. Whether it’s a commercial film or any other genre, I try to enjoy doing all kinds of roles that come my way,” shares Nabha.

Nabha says she never misses an opportunity to catch a Telugu release in Bengaluru. “I’m a Telugu movie buff and talk about films all the time. I love watching Pawan Kalyan and Allu Arjun’s films a lot,” signs off Nabha.

— Murali Krishna CH
muralikrishna.db
@newindianexpress
@onlymurali

