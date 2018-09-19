Home Entertainment Telugu

Ravi Teja’s Amar Akbar Anthony postponed

The release of Ravi Teja and Ileana’s upcoming revenge-comedy Amar Akbar Anthony (AAA) has been postponed due to delay in post-production works.

Published: 19th September 2018 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 02:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

The release of Ravi Teja and Ileana’s upcoming revenge-comedy Amar Akbar Anthony (AAA) has been postponed due to delay in post-production works. The film which was originally scheduled to be released on October 5, is likely to hit the screens in December. “The film will not release in October.

The release has been pushed further by a few months as the post-production formalities will take longer than expected. Part of the problem was also due to the packed box office schedule as several films are opening almost simultaneously over the next two months. So, the makers are planning to release AAA either on December 14 or 21,” informs a source.

Recently the unit had wrapped up a major schedule in New York and except for a song and some talkie portions, entire shooting has been completed. Produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar and Mohan Cherukuri (CVM), the film reunites Ravi Teja and director Srinu Vaitla after Dubai Seenu (2007). Music of AAA is by SS Thaman.

