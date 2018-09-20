Home Entertainment Telugu

'I always aim to be an irreplaceable actor’

Veteran fight master Vijay’s son Rahul is making his debut as a lead actor with Ee Maya Peremito.

Published: 20th September 2018 01:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 01:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Manju Latha Kalanidhi
Express News Service

Veteran fight master Vijay’s son Rahul is making his debut as a lead actor with Ee Maya Peremito. Touted to be a rom-com, the film is being directed by Ramu Koppula and features Kavya Thapar as the leading lady.

The young actor says it was his father’s dream to see him as a hero. “I was always interested in films, but never thought I would choose a career in it. My sister and I used to accompany my dad to the shoots and were always in awe of his craft. He asked me if I was interested in acting when I was in my VIII standard. When my answer was yes, he was really excited as it was his dream to see me as a hero. As we see, the audience always associates with the onscreen characters of the heroes and the admiration, respect and popularity they draw is phenomenal. Perhaps, my father wanted me to have that luxury of being a hero (smiles),” says Rahul. As his father’s wish prevailed, Rahul got trained in martial arts, gymnastics and dance. “To get the flexibility and to mould myself in a character, I’ve gained expertise in martial arts, trained in Kuchipudi and gymnastics too I’ve also earnt acting lessons from Devadas Kanakala, Lakshmi Devi Kanakala and Satyanand master before donning the greasepaint for this film,” the actor adds.

Rahul knows he is too young to do an action film and reveals that he is happy to work in a love story for his debut movie. “Any actor’s career goes through a certain graph. I’m still in my 20s and wanted to play roles of my age. I like to do all kinds of films, but I don’t want to get typecast as an action hero at the initial stages of my career. I will work in action films only after I gain adequate experience. As there are many superstars who are at ease doing action films, I think I better continue do films that are closer to my age,” shares Rahul. Interestingly, director Sukumar came forward to produce Ee Maya Peremito, but things didn’t materialise and eventually, Rahu’s father Vijay had backed the project. Asked what was the necessity to take up film production, Rahul explains, “Sukumar garu was pre-occupied with Rangasthalam and my father felt my debut project shouldn’t burden him of any specific expectations So, we have voluntarily requested Sukumar sir to focus on his work and decided to produce this film.”

Calling Ee Maaya Peremito a breezy love story, Rahul says, “I can vouch for you that it’s not a routine love story. The treatment and the narrative will be refreshing.”  The actor avers that he has dreams related to cinema. “I’m a newcomer and I’m still discovering myself in the industry. I enjoy doing my work and try to give my best. I want to float between different genres and keen to choose roles that are important and unconventional. I always aim to be an irreplaceable actor,” elucidates Rahul.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Image used for representational purpose for ice berg
Massive iceberg breaks from Greenland glacier
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina