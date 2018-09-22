Home Entertainment Telugu

Jaya Prada appointed Nepal's tourism goodwill ambassador

A ministerial-level meeting of the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation on Friday appointed the 60-year-old Indian actress as the tourism Goodwill Ambassador for four years.

Published: 22nd September 2018 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Jaya Prada.

By ANI

KATHMANDU: Former Member of Parliament of India and cine artist Jaya Prada has been appointed Goodwill Ambassador for the promotion of Nepal tourism.

Tourism remains an important source of income generation and creating employment opportunities. India is a big source market for Nepal in terms of tourism and the appointment is expected to be helpful in building a strong base towards that end and increasing tourism-related activities between the two countries, the Ministry stated in a press statement.

The government has decided to observe the year 2020 as the 'Visit Nepal Year' campaign and has set a target of welcoming two million tourists at home.

Jaya Prada

