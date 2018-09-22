Jaya Prada appointed Nepal's tourism goodwill ambassador

By ANI

KATHMANDU: Former Member of Parliament of India and cine artist Jaya Prada has been appointed Goodwill Ambassador for the promotion of Nepal tourism.

A ministerial-level meeting of the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation on Friday appointed the 60-year-old Indian actress as the tourism Goodwill Ambassador for four years, Ministry spokesperson Ghanshyam Upadhyay said.

Tourism remains an important source of income generation and creating employment opportunities. India is a big source market for Nepal in terms of tourism and the appointment is expected to be helpful in building a strong base towards that end and increasing tourism-related activities between the two countries, the Ministry stated in a press statement.

The government has decided to observe the year 2020 as the 'Visit Nepal Year' campaign and has set a target of welcoming two million tourists at home.