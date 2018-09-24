Home Entertainment Telugu

Nithya Menen to play Savitri in NTR biopic?

Nithya Menen (L) and Savitri.

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

After last year's biopic of Savitri, Nadigaiyar Thilagam, we will soon get to see the legendary actor portrayed on the big screen once again in the biopic on veteran Telugu actor NT Rama Rao.

A source close the film's unit says that Nithya Menen has been roped in to play the role of the Mayabazar actor. Her role in the film is said to be a crucial as Savitri and NT Rama Rao have starred alongside each other in many films such as Devata and Rakta Sambandham (the Telugu remake of Pasamalar).

With NTR's son N Balakrishna playing the titular role, the film boasts of a stellar star cast from across industries including Vidya Balan, Rana Daggubati, Sumanth and Mohan Babu. MM Keeravani has been roped in to score the music for the film, which is slated for a Sankranti 2019 release.

Interestingly, Nithya Menen was the first choice to play the titular role in Nadigaiyar Thilagam which eventually went to Keerthy Suresh.

Keerthy Suresh as Savitri in 'Mahanati'.

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that Nithya would play the role of former TN Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in an upcoming biopic on the actor-politician.

