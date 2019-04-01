Shooting for RDX film starts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The shooting of upcoming film RDX began at K L University here on Sunday. Film Development Corporation Chairman, Ambika Krishna gave a green signal to start the shooting. The entire shooting will be done in the State.

“CM Naidu has been encouraging film productions within the State. A GO was also issued in this regard. The infrastructure to produce a film is also available in the State now. He has also sanctioned Rs 10 lakh as incentive for all the films that are produced within the budget Rs 4 crore,” Krishna said.