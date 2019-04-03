Home Entertainment Telugu

Samantha to play a cameo in Nagarjuna-starrer 'Manmadhudu 2'

Samantha has a screen time of about 10 minutes and her character walks-in at a crucial point in the film.

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Actor Samantha Akkineni, who awaits the release of Majili, will be seen in a crucial role in Nagarjuna’s upcoming rom-com Manmadhudu 2, a sequel to 2002 hit Manmadhudu, say reports.

“Samantha is set for a cameo appearance in the film, the details and context of which are kept under wraps by the filmmakers. She has a screen time of about 10 minutes and her character walks-in at a crucial point in the film. It’s not a regular character and her presence surely ups the ante of the film,” reveals a source.

Directed by Rahul Ravindran, the film’s first schedule is currently underway in a specially erected house set in Hyderabad. The team will be leaving for Portugal for a 40-day schedule on April 10.

The film shows Nagarjuna as an alpha male working in an advertising company. Also featuring Rakul Preet Singh, Payal Rajput, Vennela Kishore, Rao Ramesh, Jhansi, Devadarshini and Lakshmi in important roles, Manmadhudu 2 has music by Chaitan Bharadwaj. 

