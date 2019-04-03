Home Entertainment Telugu

Telugu star Mohan Babu sentenced to one-year jail term in cheque bounce case

The actor had joined the main opposition YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh last month.

Published: 03rd April 2019 01:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 01:00 AM   |  A+A-

Tollywood actor Mohan Babu| Express Photo

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A local court Tuesday sentenced well-known Telugu actor-producer M Mohan Babu to one-year imprisonment in a 2010 cheque bounce case.

The 23rd Special Magistrate Court here also directed him to pay a fine of Rs 41.75 lakh in connection with the case filed by Telugu director Y V S Chowdary.

Mohan Babu's film production company, Sri Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures, which was also named in the case, was directed to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 to the complainant, Chowdary's advocate K Satya Saibaba said.

'Devadasu' fame Chowdary had filed the complaint after he received Rs 1.10 crore out of Rs 1.60 crore remuneration that was offered by the film company for directing Telugu film 'Saleem', starring Manchu Vishnu, Ileana DCruz, among others.

The movie was released in December 2009.

For the remaining amount, Mohan Babu had given a cheque of Rs 40.50 lakh, which got returned for "insufficient" funds, the counsel said.

The court sentenced Mohan Babu to one year in jail besides directing him to pay the fine.

After a plea was filed seeking suspension of the order, the court allowed it and suspended its order for one month to enable the petitioner to go for appeal in a higher court.

The actor had joined the main opposition YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh last month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mohan Babu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Born on 3 April, 1914, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was one of the greatest Indian military leader. He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. (Express archives)
A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man: Remembering Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw on his 105th birth anniversary
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi celebrate victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur Tuesday April 2 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan beats clueless RCB, finally opens account at IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp