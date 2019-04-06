Home Entertainment Telugu

Daisy Edgar Jones opts out of SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'

Daisy Edgar Jones took to her Instagram page to share the news of opting out of the film, which stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR.

Published: 06th April 2019 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Daisy Edgar Jones

Actress Daisy Edgar Jones (Photo | Daisy Edgar Jones Instagram)

By IANS

CHENNAI: International actress Daisy Edgar Jones, who has starred in films such as "Pond Life" and "War of the Worlds", has opted out of filmmaker S.S. Rajamoulis upcoming action multi-starrer "RRR" citing family reasons.

Daisy took to her Instagram page to share the news of opting out of the film, which stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR.

"'RRR', unfortunately due to family circumstances I am unable to participate in filming for this wonderful film. The script is truly brilliant and it's such a great character. I hope whomever they cast, receives as warm a welcome as I have and I wish the production all the best," Daisy posted on her Instagram page.

In the film, Daisy was supposed to be paired with Jr. NTR.

A tweet from the official account of "RRR" read: "Due to unavoidable circumstances, Daisy Edgar Jones is no longer part of our film. We hope she has a brilliant future."

Last month, speaking to reporters, Rajamouli said that "RRR", which is being made on a lavish scale, will be a fictional story based on two real-life heroes and freedom fighters - Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

"This is a fictional story set in 1920s pre-independence era. Most of us are well aware of the stories of Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. We know they are popular freedom fighters and were fearless. What most of us don't know is that there are gaps in the lives of these revolutionaries that we don't know about. We don't know what happened in their lives in these years," Rajamouli said.

"'RRR' will be a fictional story of what could have happened in the lives of Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem in those years when they had disappeared. What if they had met and trained themselves to fight for the same cause," he said.

While Jr. NTR, otherwise known as Tarak, will be seen as Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan will be playing Alluri Seetharama Raju.

"RRR" also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Samuthirakani in key roles.

The film will hit the screens worldwide on July 30, 2020 in 10 Indian languages.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Daisy Edgar Jones Daisy Edgar SS Rajamouli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp