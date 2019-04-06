Daisy Edgar Jones opts out of SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'

By IANS

CHENNAI: International actress Daisy Edgar Jones, who has starred in films such as "Pond Life" and "War of the Worlds", has opted out of filmmaker S.S. Rajamoulis upcoming action multi-starrer "RRR" citing family reasons.

Daisy took to her Instagram page to share the news of opting out of the film, which stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR.

"'RRR', unfortunately due to family circumstances I am unable to participate in filming for this wonderful film. The script is truly brilliant and it's such a great character. I hope whomever they cast, receives as warm a welcome as I have and I wish the production all the best," Daisy posted on her Instagram page.

In the film, Daisy was supposed to be paired with Jr. NTR.

A tweet from the official account of "RRR" read: "Due to unavoidable circumstances, Daisy Edgar Jones is no longer part of our film. We hope she has a brilliant future."

Last month, speaking to reporters, Rajamouli said that "RRR", which is being made on a lavish scale, will be a fictional story based on two real-life heroes and freedom fighters - Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

"This is a fictional story set in 1920s pre-independence era. Most of us are well aware of the stories of Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. We know they are popular freedom fighters and were fearless. What most of us don't know is that there are gaps in the lives of these revolutionaries that we don't know about. We don't know what happened in their lives in these years," Rajamouli said.

"'RRR' will be a fictional story of what could have happened in the lives of Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem in those years when they had disappeared. What if they had met and trained themselves to fight for the same cause," he said.

While Jr. NTR, otherwise known as Tarak, will be seen as Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan will be playing Alluri Seetharama Raju.

"RRR" also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Samuthirakani in key roles.

The film will hit the screens worldwide on July 30, 2020 in 10 Indian languages.