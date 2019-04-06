Home Entertainment Telugu

Prabhas-starrer 'Saaho' to be dubbed and released in Japan

A source close to the makers has also stated that the actor will most likely visit Japan to promote 'Saaho'.

A still from Prabhas-starrer 'Saaho'.

By Express News Service

Prabhas’ multilingual, Saaho has been progressing at a brisk pace and the film, which is currently in the post-production stage, will be getting a nationwide release in Japan, and just like the actor’s previous hit Baahubali franchise, the film will also be dubbed in Japansese to cater to the audience there. 

The Sujeeth directorial is bankrolled by V Vamshi Krishna Reddy, Vikram Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati under the banner UV Creations.

The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff and Evelyn Sharma in important roles.

