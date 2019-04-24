Home Entertainment Telugu

Sai Tej to shed weight for Maruthi’s film

Actor Sai Tej will be collaborating with director Maruthi for a youthful entertainer.

Published: 24th April 2019 12:11 PM

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

 

Actor Sai Tej will be collaborating with director Maruthi for a youthful entertainer. To be bankrolled jointly by UV Creations and GA 2 productions, the film will showcase the Supreme actor in a new avatar. “Maruthi has narrated an interesting storyline which Tej found it really convincing. It’s a wholesome entertainer that is loaded with action, romance and humour.

The actor, who is sporting a bearded look for some time will be shaving it off for the character. That’s not all, he will also begin a weight loss program and will work closely with a fitness trainer to look the part by undergoing a rigorous training regime for over two months,” says a source.

In all probability, the untitled film will go on floors either in June or July. Meanwhile, Maruthi’s last outing Shailaja Reddy Alludu has ended up as an average grosser, while Tej’s latest release, Chitralahari has put him back on the success track.

 

 

TAGS
Sai Tej

