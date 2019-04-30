Shalini Pandey to star in Iddari Lokam Okate

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Arjun Reddy girl Shalini Pandey has been signed up to play the female lead opposite Raj Tarun in Iddari Lokam Okate. Directed by Aadu Magaadra Bujji fame GR Krishna, the rom-com that comes with a tagline – U r my heart beat – is being produced by Dil Raju.

“It’s a contemporary subject that has revolves around a strong female character. Shalini was so impressed with the storyline and the female lead’s character that she has signed on the dotted line on the following day she was given the narration,” reveals a source from the production team. Shalini will start shooting for the film on May 16 in Hyderabad. Iddari Lokam Okate has music by Mickey J Meyer and cinematography by Sameer Reddy.

Last seen in Kalyan Ram-starrer 118, Shalini will soon begin shooting for Anushka and Madhavan’s cross-over film Silence. Recent reports have suggested that she has been finalised to play the leading lady in a comic caper directed by Anudeep of Pittagoda fame, starring Nani.