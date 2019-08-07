I have no qualms working with senior actors: Rakul Preet Singh

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Actor Rakul Preet Singh says working in her upcoming rom-com Manmadhudu 2 was like being part of a big family as she has been with the film’s unit for several months.

“Nag sir, Lakshmi garu, Jhansi, DD (Devadarshini) and the entire team bonded like an extended family. It was a lot of fun to work because everyone was chilled out and easy going. We used to talk with each other between the shots and Rahul (Ravindran) would alert us when the shot is ready. We became so close to each other that all of us had withdrawal symptoms on the final day of the shoot,” gushes Rakul.

The 28-year-old actor is paired opposite 59-year-old Nagarjuna in the film which is on the similar lines to her recent Hindi outing De De Pyaar De where she played the love interest of the 50-year-old Ajay Devgn. Rakul shoots down any similarities between these films and says, “The age difference is the only common point between these films. Otherwise, they are totally different. In Manmadhudu 2, I play a character named Avantika, who is 25 years younger to Nagarjuna sir and this unusual pairing is what the script demanded. Both of these characters have equal importance.”

ALSO READ: After doing 25 films in the south, there’s a sense of achievement, says Rakul Preet Singh

Elaborating on her character, she adds, “Avantika is full of life and there are multiple layers to her. She is feisty, mature and has been through a lot in life. I have gone for a certain makeover and sported red hair. It’s a role that’s on par with Nagarjuna, who plays Sam. I have been longing to play such character and It was a wonderful experience and I enjoyed every day of the shoot,” shares the actor.

Rakul feels working with senior actors is not a peculiar trend in Telugu cinema and urges people to change mindsets. “When I was offered films, opposite senior heroes, I will see that my character had a space that was significant in the film and doesn’t think about the age difference and other aspects. Instead of playing a character that has been reduced to a caricature in a young actor’s film, why not take up a substantial role alongside a senior hero?” quips the actor.

Recently, a section of internet trolled Rakul for smoking a cigarette in the film’s teaser and also called out playback singer Chinmayi Sripada (also Rahul Ravindran’s wife) and actor Samantha Akkineni biased for sharing the video online after they voiced their concerns on a statement made by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga about love and physical demonstration.

The Delhi girl says she is no longer worried of trolls and explains, “I neither smoke nor drink alcohol. Personally, I am a fitness freak and lead a healthy lifestyle. I am also an actor, who follows the director’s vision completely. I don’t think the audience will find a fault with my work as they knew it’s all part of an actor’s job.”

ALSO READ: It's difficult for outsiders to get good roles, says Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul shares a special bond with director Rahul Ravindran and says she has signed on this film after she fell in love with her character. “Rahul is my rakhi brother (bade bhaiyya). We know each other from Venkatadri Express days. He sent the script a month before the shoot and it helped me to get a grip on my character. His planning and production are meticulous and which is why we have managed to complete the shoot in less working days,” reveals the Dhruva girl.

She maintains that Manmadhudu 2 is not a faithful remake of 2006 French film Prete-Moi Ta Main. “Rahul has taken the core idea and incorporated many changes to suit local sensibilities,” she says, adding, “I have watched the 2002 hit (Manmadhudu) and liked it a lot. I think both these films have amazing stories.”

The actor, who made a comeback of sorts after a two-year hiatus to Telugu cinema will next be seen in director Chandrasekhar Yeleti’s untitled film co-starring Nithiin. She has also signed on to play a crucial role in director Shankar and Kamal Haasan’s vigilante action film Bharateeyudu 2. “I will be seen as a criminal lawyer in Nithiin’s film, while I’m paired opposite Siddharth in Bharateeyudu 2. I have also signed a Hindi film and also awaiting the release of Marjaavan,” signs off Rakul.

muralikrishna.db@newindianexpress.com @onlymurali