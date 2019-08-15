The World is a Stage

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

Nishumbita, which means victorious, has been synonymous with theatre in Hyderabad. Operating in the city from 1995, the theatre group has staged more than 340 plays in Telugu, Hindi and English all over the country. Rammohan Holagundi, who co-founded the group and helms it, perhaps, needs no introduction. He has been a regular in the theatre circuit in the city from 1989, and recently completed 30 years of being part of it. Right now, Nishumbita has more than 130 floating members, and 39 regular members, who are trying to bring positive changes in the society through the power of the stage. We catch up with Rammohan to know the changing face of art in Hyderabad, the highlights in his journey and more. Excerpts:

The beginning...

My early interest in theatre was kindled by my father (Badrinath Holagundi) who was an actor and worked for the IAF. He used to take part in cultural activities and used to take along his children too. But at that time, I didn’t know that theatre would be my career. I wanted to join the Army like my father. I even got a seat to pursue MSc in Zoology.

But my brother’s (Krishna Madhav) advice changed the course of my life. We used to study in St Patrick’s School in Secunderabad, and bunk classes to take part in theatre competitions organised by YMCA. After I completed 10th standard, I joined Torn Curtains, a drama group. We were too young to act; so we used to run errands backstage. In 1992, we made our own team and started performing street plays. My brother, who was studying in the University of Hyderabad, then nudged me to join a PG Diploma in Acting in the university. After I joined the course, I realised that is where I belonged. By 1995, we formed Nishumbita.

Standing ovation in Jammu

Nishumbita was the first theatre group from erstwhile Andhra Pradesh to be invited to perform in Jammu. At that time, roads would be deserted there by 6:30 pm, but to our surprise, 477 persons attended our play that began a little before 7 pm. We performed Girish Karnad’s ‘Agnivarsham’ in Telugu and received a standing ovation from people who did not understand the language. For the play, the actors had tonsured their heads, and they wore only a dhoti while it was minus 4 degree outside. A group of 200 spectators stayed back to interact with us and asked us how we had managed to achieve that feat. I had replied that it was the magic of theatre.

Communal riots in Old City

When we were working with COVA, we formed a theatre group named ‘Koshish’ which used to perform plays in Old City. Communal riots broke out in 96-97, and we were staging our play Sabse Sasta Gosht there. In the play, cow meat is thrown in temple and pig meat in mosque to stoke communal tensions. At the end of the play, people realise that it was all a ploy by politicians and it was the common man who was getting killed. Midway into the play, a bunch of young men attacked us with sticks and stones. The actors were roughed up, and stones were pelted at us. Even the police demanded that the play should be scrapped, but we somehow managed to convince them to let us finish the play. At the end, three guys who had attacked us apologised. They even joined Nishumbita, and are now doing well in life.

Social causes

We have been making plays on environmental issues. In fact, after doing a play on the harmful effects of plastics, I banned plastic in my home. We have done plays on girl child, on child labour, on transgenders, on the loneliness of the elderly and other social causes. My wife (Sowmya Ram) and I conduct theatre therapy workshops for special children, and juvenile delinquents in Chanchalguda and Cherlapalli jail. Theatre can be used as a medium of rehabilitation. We also collaborated with the government to raise awareness on retinopathy.

Changes in theatre

The theatre scene is more vibrant in Hyderabad now because the city has become more cosmopolitan. People from all over the country are working and settling here. Cultural spaces like Lamakaan, Apollo, Phoenix Arena etc. have given a fresh lease of life to performers like us. However, there is no support from the government. Plays get cancelled at the last minute because of the lack of space. This city needs hundreds of auditoriums.

The appeal of art

Any art form is a stress buster – be it music, dance or theatre. Even if you watch one play, you are sure to learn something from it. If you take part in theatre, it will develop your personality immensely and help to boost your self-confidence. It’s high time theatre was included in school curriculum, because the best creative ideas come from children.



