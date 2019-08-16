Home Entertainment Telugu

I understand Telugu well after working in the South: Avika Gor

Avika Gor's prominent Telugu films include 'Lakshmi Raave Maa Intiki', 'Cinema Choopistha Mava', 'Maanja', and 'Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada'.

Published: 16th August 2019 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Tollywood actress Avika Gor

Tollywood actress Avika Gor (Photo | Avika Gor Facebook)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Popular television actress Avika Gor, who tasted success in Hindi soaps, says that working in Telugu films regularly now lets her understand the language, so much so that she does not need a translator to understand her scripts.

The "Balika Vadhu" famed child actress is now 22 years, and she has been acting in Telugu and Kannada films since 2013. Asked about how she copes with an film industry where the language is so different from Hindi, Avika told IANS: "I have been doing Telugu films for quite some times now and that is why I have started understanding the language. Now I get dialogues and narration in Telugu and I understand the language quite well. I do not need a translator now."

Starting her career in 2008, she has appeared in shows such "Sasural Simar Ka", "Laado: Veerpur Ki Mardani" and several non-fiction shows such as "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (season 5)", "Box Cricket League (season 2)", and "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9".

Her prominent Telugu films include "Lakshmi Raave Maa Intiki", "Cinema Choopistha Mava", "Maanja", and "Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada".

On why she is not appearing in any new non-fiction show, Avika said: "Since I am a youngster and fortunately have a strong fan-following, I want to be part of a story that entertains as well as offers a social message -- like 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Laado'. It is the best way to engage people and create awareness."

However, she does not want to stay away from her fans, who love to see her on the small screen. That, she says, is a reason she keeps returning to the Colors TV show, "Khatra Khatra Khatra".

"It is a fun show and it features many of my favourite people including Bharti (Singh), Harsh (Limbachiyaa), Aditya (Narayan) and Gaurav (Dubey). I participate on a game show as 'Khatra Khatra Khatra' because it lets me stay in touch with my TV audience," she said.

Playing Anandi in "Balika Vadhu" as a child star has had a "larger-than-life" impact. "People still identify me with that show and the character, so I have to choose my next TV assignment very wisely and not just for the sake of visibility," said the actress who travelled to the Attari-Wagah border and played games for the "Khatra Khatra Khatra" episodes with the Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Avika Gor Tollywood cinema
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Roy Joseph Vadakkan |EPS
Meet the Catholic priest who reads Ramayana every year and fasts during Ramzan
The Krishna flood water at Kanaka Durga Varadhi in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Water level rises in Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Former India cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar passed away in Chennai on Thursday. Initially, it was learnt that he had died of a cardiac arrest but later the news that he committed suicide came as a bigger shock. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP VB Chandrasekhar: Check out some rare photos of the CSK mastermind
As the news of the sudden demise of former Tamil Nadu and Indian cricketer VB Chandrasekhar is yet to sink in, here is the shocking list of well-known cricketers who committed suicide.
From VB Chandrasekhar to David Bairstow: Popular cricketers who committed suicide
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp