Home Entertainment Telugu

'Barot House' actor Manjari Fadnis silently working on musical skills

Not many remember, but actress Manjari Fadnis had started off as a contestant in a singing based reality show in 2003.

Published: 20th August 2019 11:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Manjari Fadnis

Actress Manjari Fadnis

By Express News Service

Not many remember, but actress Manjari Fadnis had started off as a contestant in a singing based reality show in 2003. The singer in her is still alive and kicking.

The 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' actress says she has been silently working on her musical skills, and has already recorded two original singles. “Music and singing have been major parts of my being since I was three years old. It’s just that acting has been my sole focus ever since I signed my first film. Music has been on the backburner for all these years,” Manjari told.

“I have been silently working on it all this while in my free time. I've been training in classical music on and off since childhood. For the last couple of years, I have been training in music under Sucheta Bhattacharjee.” Manjari has also recorded two original singles with some “very talented composer friends of mine which I’m pitching to music labels. I will share it with my lovely audience soon enough”.

She is now seen as the lead actress of Barot House, a new ZEE5 original film. The focus of the gripping thriller is mostly on father and son.

On what made her take up the web film, she said: “The script of the film. The moment I heard it’’s based on a true story and I read about the incident, I knew I had to be a part of it.” Another reason she wanted to work in the film was its director Bugs Bhargava.

“As soon as I met Bugs, our director, and the way he narrated a couple of scenes to me, I immediately knew this is a director I want to be guided by on a film. Bugs’’ vision was phenomenal,” said Manjari.

“I’d love working on films focused on my character, but that’s not the criteria on which I choose my projects. I knew Barot House is mostly focused on father and son, but a story like this would never be complete without showing the catharsis of the mother. I saw the strength in the character of Bhavana Barot, an opportunity to push myself as an actress in probably the most complex character I’ve played till date, while being a part of a worthwhile project.”

The roles was physically and mentally exhausting for her. “This is a film where we had to constantly remain in the zone of the emotion. This film needed me to revisit certain emotional memories which I never wanted to go back to. I had made a playlist of some really blue songs and instrumentals playing constantly,” she said.

She took up the role of a mother for the project and she has no fear of getting typecast. “Times have really changed now, so has our industry, our audience and our filmmakers. I feel extremely lucky that I’m in this industry at a time where the new-age filmmakers are no longer limited in their vision while casting."

She added, “Just because you have played a particular kind of role, doesn't mean that they will cast you only in that. Besides, it will be so boring for the audience to keep watching a particular actor in same kind of roles. The only thing that has happened after playing this role is that I have got an opportunity to show my range as an actor. I sincerely hope and look forward to being offered more challenging, interesting and complex characters to chew on.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Barot House Manjari Fadnis
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp