WATCH Teaser | Chiranjeevi's 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' tells the story of a forgotten hero

By Express News Service

A week after releasing the making video of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, the makers have released the teaser of one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Starring Chiranjeevi in the titular role, the teaser tells us that while Indian history has exhorted the names of Rani Laxmi Bai and the likes, it has forgotten Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, one of India's and certainly Andhra's earliest rebel against the British empire. Keeping in with the theme, Chiranjeevi says that even though the pages of history might forget their mission (in what seems to be a dialogue present just before heroes become martyrs), a new history will unfold thanks to them.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, is based on the life of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, a son of a Polygar who rose up in rebellion in 1846 against the British. Interestingly, Polygar is a word best known in Tamil as Palayathukaarar, and the earliest such Polygar to rebel against the British was Kattabomman, who was portrayed on the big screen by Sivaji Ganesan nearly a half-century back.

The teaser talks about Renaadu, which is apparently the ancient name for the Rayalaseema region, and the fort that comes in passing seems to be a faithful recreation of the Gandikota fort.

We also get a look at Amitabh Bachchan, Kiccha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Tamannaah in the teaser, which has been released in four languages - Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Produced by Ram Charan and his production banner, Konidela Production Company, and directed by Surender Reddy, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will have a worldwide release on October 2, in Hindi as well as as the four aforementioned languages.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)