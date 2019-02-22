Veteran Telugu director Kodi Ramakrishna, who made several hits like 'Arundhati', dies at 69

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Veteran Telugu film director Kodi Ramakrishna, who gave several hits to Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna and other leading heroes, died here Friday, film industry sources said.

Ramakrishna, 69, died due to ill health, the sources said.

The funeral would take place on Saturday.

Born at Palakollu in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, Ramakrishna made his debut in 1992 with 'Intlo Ramaiah- Veedhilo Krishnaiah' starring Chiranjeevi.

He went on to direct more than 100 films in varied genres in a career spanning about three decades.

The ace director delivered several blockbusters with Balakrishna, including 'Mangamma gari Manavadu', 'Muddula Mavayya' and 'Muvva Gopaludu'.

Sri KODI RAMAKRISHNA GARU..synonym of Hardwork & Sensations..the Director who introduced me as a Music Director..

Am so saddened by d news of his demise..

U wil always live in our Hearts & Films Dear Uncle.R.I.P



Attaching smthing that I had tweeted a few days bak.. pic.twitter.com/KD9otyEAJm — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) February 22, 2019

Ramakrishna's film 'Ankusam' with Rajasekhar in the lead was a big hit.

The movie was remade in Hindi as 'Pratibandh' which marked Chiranjeevit's debut in Hindi films.

He created a niche for himself with extensive use of special effects, revolving around spiritual and supernatural powers and films, including 'Ammoru', 'Devi', 'Deviputrudu' and 'Anji', were hugely popular.

Extremely sad to hear about the demise of my fav director Kodi Ramakrishna garu.He gave me my career’s biggest hit Arundhati. Such a noble n humble soul.Will miss u always sir. Telugu industry lost a legend today.U will be missed sir! Time spent with u on the sets was precious pic.twitter.com/JDJjtZci7T — sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 22, 2019

Ramakrishna's 'Arundhati' in which popular south Indian heroine Anushka Shetty played the lead role had catapulted her to super stardom.

Ramakrishna also acted in a few films, mainly appearing in brief roles in his movies.

Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Pawan Kalyan and a number of other Telugu film personalities expressed grief on the death and paid tributes to him, recalling his brilliance as a director.

Extremely Saddened about the demise of Kodi Ramakrishna garu..such a great director..!! My deep condolences to his family. Rest In Peace sir — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) February 22, 2019

"Telugu cinema has lost a legend," popular hero junior NTR said on twitter.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said Ramakrishna's death is a great loss to the Telugu film industry.