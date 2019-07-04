Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara reunite for Koratala’s next

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Actors Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara, who are awaiting the release of historical war drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, will again come together for an untitled film to be directed by Koratala Siva.

Chiranjeevi is all set to collaborate with director Koratala Siva for a social drama.

“Koratala is on the lookout for an actor who can perform and add glamour quotient to the film alongside Chiranjeevi. After tossing up a few names, he has approached Nayanthara, who had shown interest and agreed in principle to be part of the film. She will sign on the dotted line once the meeting takes place,” informs a source close to Chiranjeevi.

Being produced by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy, the film is in the pre-production and is expected to go on floors in August.

The film shows Chiru as a common man in his mid-40s. The makers are planning to release the film on March 25, 2020 coinciding with Ugadi.