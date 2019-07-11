Home Entertainment Telugu

WATCH | Vijay Deverakonda's 'Dear Comrade' trailer promises an action-packed romance

'Dear Comrade' features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead and is slated for release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on July 26.

Published: 11th July 2019 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda (Photo | Cinema Express)

By Express News Service

The official trailer of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer romantic drama Dear Comrade was released on Thursday. Set in the backdrop of student politics in Coastal Andhra, the much-awaited 186-second trailer shows Vijay as Bobby, an audacious and aggressive student leader, who feels like Arjun Reddy minus the booze, and Rashmika Mandanna as Lilly, a state-level cricketer. The duo seems to be childhood friends who fall for each other during their 20s. They experience their share of fights before parting ways. But somehow destiny brings them together again.

The video, which switches between the past and present has some warm moments of Vijay and Rashmika, who shared crackling chemistry in their previous outing Geetha Govindam (2018). The film seems to be high on emotions and it also promises a lot of action.

Director Bharat Kamma keeps us guessing about the plot, without revealing much spoilers. Debutant Justin Prabhakar has enhances the mood of the video with his effective score. The film's teaser released a few weeks ago manages to pique the curiosity of the audience. 

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Dear Comrade also featuring Shruti Ramachandran, Charu Haasan and Rao Ramesh in pivotal roles, is slated for release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on July 26.

(This article was originally published in cinemaexpress.com)

