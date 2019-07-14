'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Devarakonda hates the word 'lip-lock'

By Express News Service

Can there be a film of Vijay Devarakonda without a lip-lock?

The actor was asked this question in a media interaction in Bengaluru for Dear Comrade, to which he responded saying he hated the kind of nomenclature the press has been using for describing a kiss.

“I hate the word ‘liplock’. I would like to term it a 'kiss’. It's an emotional expression. It's something like laughter and tears. It is not lips locking. Whenever I read a line in an article, which mentions the word, lip-lock. I wonder, what the f*** is ‘liplock’," the Geetha Govindham actor said.

Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna at an event for Dear Comrade. (Photo | Cinema Express)

Vijay further added that 'kissing' is an emotion, which has to be given the respect it deserves. "If it is there in the script, and if it's necessary that the characters express it that way, then let it be. It should be seen for what it is,” he said.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)