Bollywood probably didn’t think of me as heroine material, says Akshara Haasan

While promoting her upcoming film Mr KK in Hyderabad, Akshara spoke about how despite a huge debut in Bollywood with Amitabh Bachchan and Dhanush in Shamitabh, she didn’t really breakthrough there.



“I think the short hair didn’t work for the Bollywood screens. I just didn’t seem like a heroine I guess,” she shrugged at the mention of it.



Moreover, she admitted that she has been picky about the roles she is choosing irrespective of the industry. “It is a conscious decision to take it slow.



I want to figure out what I want to stand for and what direction I want to take as an actor instead of jumping in and doing everything that comes my way.”

Speaking further about her other interests she said, “I shifted from being an assistant director to an actor and I was able to see the workings of the film set before I turned into an actress.



I am interested in direction and there are a few scripts that I want to finish and pitch to my father to produce. But that is way ahead in the future.”



Akshara Haasan plays a pregnant woman in Mr KK starring Vikram which is set to release this week.