Charmme Kaur: iSmart Shankar  is a Charmme-genre film

She started her career in the showbiz at 13 and won our hearts by impersonating diverse roles. Time and again she makes it a point to be successful and continues to reinvent herself in everything she does.



She chooses to stand apart and goes behind the camera to pursue her dream. Charmme Kaur spills it all on what went into the making of iSmart Shankar and her journey as a producer in a candid conversation with Murali Krishna CH.

Excerpts from the interview:

You seem to be one of the youngest actors to turn producer. What prompted you to take up production?



I have been hooked to films from a very young age and I believe cinema is in my blood.



After being in the industry for all these years and having worked across languages, I have made up mind to not sign a film that doesn’t excite me.



It was a conscious decision to not get typecast. My last film, Jyothi Lakshmi was a planned attempt as I got excited about the storyline.



It was a decision taken after carefully thinking about a lot of things and I’m glad Puri (Jagannadh) sir stood by me with all good heart.

What was it like to be a producer?

It’s an antithesis to acting.



As a producer, you have to handle everything – right from muhurat to keeping budgets down and sticking to deadlines to setting a release date and promoting the film to releasing it, requires your involvement.



I am learning something new everyday and over a period, I have gained the potential to manage all these things on my own.

What are your priorities while you choose a script?



I believe in commercial cinema and believe an out-and-out entertainer is what excites people today. I think the audience wants to watch message-oriented films at the comfort of their homes.



There’s clearly an appetite for films peppered with entertainment and commercial elements. I think iSmart Shankar is one such film which keeps people on their toes with many clap-and-dance worthy moments.



You can call it a Charmme-genre film. It’s been so long that the audience has watched a masala entertainer and we bring them iSmart Shankar for this monsoon.

How is it being associated with Puri?



I’m a hands-on producer who can genuinely express my opinion to my director (Puri Jagannadh) from the audience perspective.



He always likes to listen to people and validates our feedback and that’s what makes him really special. However, when it comes to decision making, he is the boss!

You come across a lot of challenges in your profession. How do you react to your decisions?



Every day, I wake up not knowing what challenges lie ahead of me, but I am sure that at the end of the day, I can deal with all of them. I love being behind the camera and enjoy being a producer.

Survival in the industry in today’s scenario is not easy. Anybody can be a producer, but what’s your recipe for survival?



There’s no formula for success or survival. I believe in what I do and put in my best efforts to make it a memorable project.



Taking up new challenges will also make you a better person and I’m glad my efforts are paying off.

Your recent films have not done too well...



Our last film (Mehbooba) was an experiment and we were all ready to face the result. But this time, the response to the promos is mind-blowing and if the advance bookings trends for the film are any indication, we have a winner in hand.

How was it working with Ram? What’s he like?



I knew him from the time he wasn’t launched as a hero. I still remember him visiting the sets of my film, Gowri (2004) produced by his uncle Sravanthi Ravi Kishore.



We used to have a great time talking about work and films. Now, he is the hero of my film and you see, life has come full circle for us.



He rendered himself to the character so well and he is a producer and director’s actor. This film is like a baby for me and I have done everything to make it work.

Is iSmart Shankar inspired by British sci-fic thriller iBoy ?



No! Puri sir doesn’t watch films at all. It’s rare he patiently watches films.



He always makes it a point to write something every day and I think that alone keeps him going. People are taking advantage of the situation and making such funny statements.

How do you react to rumours?



Right now I’m in a happy mood eagerly awaiting the release of iSmart Shankar. I don’t want to spoil that mood and I shall speak about it sometime later.

Looks like you have quit acting...



I don’t want to face the camera anymore...at least for now. I think I have taken a calculative decision to produce films. I want to continue identifying talent, encouraging newcomers and producing films across languages.



Puri sir and I always want to make versatile films loaded with entertainment. Recently, I was offered a lead role in a Bollywood film, but I couldn’t take it up as I’m tied up with iSmart Shankar.



I don’t want to act anymore so I’ve stopped doing it.

Being an actor and producer, what you think are the hurdles new female actors are facing today in the industry?



Honestly, they are themselves creating hurdles in their lives. They are living in a social media bubble and think that’s what life is all about.



They aren’t grateful for the opportunities given and fail to get repeat offers. They are counting on their Twitter/Instagram followers and are not focusing on their work.

Your upcoming projects...



Romantic is on the floors and we will be coming up with iSmart Shankar’s sequel, Double iSmart soon. A formal announcement is on the way!