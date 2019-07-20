Bigg Boss III Telugu: Students held for trying to stage protest at Nagarjuna's residence

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Eight students of Osmania University were Saturday taken into preventive custody for trying to stage a protest at the residence of popular Telugu film actor Akkineni Nagarjuna who is hosting the third season of 'Bigg Boss' Telugu, police said.

The show premieres Sunday.

Women's and students' groups have sought a ban on the reality show alleging that the organisers were asking "undue favours" from some aspirants.

"We have not objected when Nagarjuna hosted other shows. Now we object to this as he has failed to come out with an explanation on the allegations," a student said.

A police official said the students will be let off later in the evening.

Anticipating protests by womens and students groups against the reality show, to be hosted by him, security was strengthened at the actor's residence.

Nagarjuna had earlier tweeted that the third season of the show in Telugu, to be hosted by him, would premiere on July 21 on Star Maa TV channel.

Two days to go!! All the best to the contestants#Bigboss3telugu @StarMaa pic.twitter.com/Rb8FqtPmGC — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) July 19, 2019

"We have come across several statements by some groups saying they would protest against him.

In view of law and order issues, we have deployed security at his residence and also Annapurna Studio (owned by his family)," a senior police official told PTI.

Earlier, a case was registered against organisers of the reality show on charges of outraging the modesty of a film actress by asking her "uncomfortable" questions during an interview.

The 31-year-old Telugu actress had lodged a complaint with police here alleging that the organisers while interviewing her for the show had asked "uncomfortable and personal" questions which, she claimed, hurt her self-respect.