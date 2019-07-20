Home Entertainment Telugu

Bigg Boss III Telugu: Students held for trying to stage protest at Nagarjuna's residence

A 31-year-old Telugu actress lodged a complaint with police alleging that Telugu Big Boss 3 organisers, interviewed her for the show and asked her 'uncomfortable and personal' questions.

Published: 20th July 2019 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

Nagarjuna will be the host of Big Boss Telugu- III

Nagarjuna will be the host of Big Boss Telugu- III (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Eight students of Osmania University were Saturday taken into preventive custody for trying to stage a protest at the residence of popular Telugu film actor Akkineni Nagarjuna who is hosting the third season of 'Bigg Boss' Telugu, police said.

The show premieres Sunday.

Women's and students' groups have sought a ban on the reality show alleging that the organisers were asking "undue favours" from some aspirants.

"We have not objected when Nagarjuna hosted other shows. Now we object to this as he has failed to come out with an explanation on the allegations," a student said.

A police official said the students will be let off later in the evening.

Anticipating protests by womens and students groups against the reality show, to be hosted by him, security was strengthened at the actor's residence.

Nagarjuna had earlier tweeted that the third season of the show in Telugu, to be hosted by him, would premiere on July 21 on Star Maa TV channel.

"We have come across several statements by some groups saying they would protest against him.

In view of law and order issues, we have deployed security at his residence and also Annapurna Studio (owned by his family)," a senior police official told PTI.

Earlier, a case was registered against organisers of the reality show on charges of outraging the modesty of a film actress by asking her "uncomfortable" questions during an interview.

The 31-year-old Telugu actress had lodged a complaint with police here alleging that the organisers while interviewing her for the show had asked "uncomfortable and personal" questions which, she claimed, hurt her self-respect.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
hyderabad Telugu Big Boss Nagarjuna Akkineni Nagarjuna Star MAA TV
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp