Ram Gopal Varma​ courts controversy with triple riding video, cops fine bike owner

The video shows RGV riding pillion on a two-wheeler with two others without helmet and entering a cinema theatre.

Film director Ram Gopal Varma

Film director Ram Gopal Varma (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Film director Ram Gopal Varma Saturday landed in a row by posting a video on a social networking site in which he seen travelling on a motorcycle with two film actors and tweeting about it.

The video shows Varma riding pillion on a two-wheeler with two others without helmet and entering a cinema theatre showing the Telugu film 'iSmart Shankar' at Moosapet.

"Where is the Police? ..I think they are all inside the theatres watching," he tweeted.

When contacted, Cyberabad Traffic DCP SM Vijay Kumar told PTI that they have identified the vehicle number and issued a 'challan' (official notice of a traffic offence) to the motorcycle owner.

"As per procedure we have issued a e-challan on the bike owner. We treat this as a publicity gimmick for the movie," the official said.

"Hey ?@purijagan? and ?@Charmmeofficial? , Me, Rx 100s Ajay Bhupathi, and Lakshmis NTRs Agasthya are together going on a bike today in mass getups to dance in the theatre of #issmartshankar at 2 PM show in Sriramulu, Moosapet," Varma tweeted.

The move, directed by Puri Jagannadh, stars Ram Pothineni and Nidhhi Agerwal in lead roles.

