Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming sports musical drama 'Hero' shelved

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming sports musical drama, Hero, has been stuck in limbo after Mythri Movie Makers appeared to shelve it indefinitely.

A multi-lingual in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, the film directed by Anand Annamalai also stars Shalini Pandey and Malavika Mohanan and presents Vijay as a professional biker. The first schedule has commenced in May in New Delhi and the team had completed 20% of the film.

“The production house (Mythri Movie Makers) is not pleased with the output and couldn’t arrive at a conclusion with the director on how to take it forward from here on. Hence, they have decided to drop the film after spending a whopping Rs 15 crore on its making so far,” informs a source.

Meanwhile, Vijay, who is awaiting the release of Dear Comrade on July 26, will next be seen in an untitled romantic anthology directed by Kranthi Madhav. Also featuring Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa and Aishwarya Rajesh as female leads, the film has recently finished a major schedule in France.