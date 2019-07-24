Home Entertainment Telugu

Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming sports musical drama 'Hero' shelved

Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming sports musical drama, Hero, has been stuck in limbo after Mythri Movie Makers appeared to shelve it indefinitely.

Published: 24th July 2019 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda. (Earnings: 14 crore) 72th Position

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming sports musical drama, Hero, has been stuck in limbo after Mythri Movie Makers appeared to shelve it indefinitely.

A multi-lingual in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, the film directed by Anand Annamalai also stars Shalini Pandey and Malavika Mohanan and presents Vijay as a professional biker. The first schedule has commenced in May in New Delhi and the team had completed 20% of the film.

“The production house (Mythri Movie Makers) is not pleased with the output and couldn’t arrive at a conclusion with the director on how to take it forward from here on. Hence, they have decided to drop the film after spending a whopping Rs 15 crore on its making so far,” informs a source.

Meanwhile, Vijay, who is awaiting the release of Dear Comrade on July 26, will next be seen in an untitled romantic anthology directed by Kranthi Madhav. Also featuring Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa and Aishwarya Rajesh as female leads, the film has recently finished a major schedule in France.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijay Deverakonda Mythri Movie Makers Shalini Pandey Malavika Mohanan
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp