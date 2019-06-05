Home Entertainment Telugu

Rukhsar auditioned for Maruthi,  Tej’s film

The untitled film features Sai Tej in the lead role and grapevine is that he will be seen as a Casanova.

Published: 05th June 2019 11:22 PM

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Rukhsar, last seen in ABCD: American Born Confused Desi opposite Allu Sirish, has been auditioned for the female lead’s role in director Maruthi’s new movie. “The audition took place last Saturday at UV Creations office in Hyderabad. Maruthi is impressed with her looks and the actor is confident to make the cut,” reveals a source.

The untitled film features Sai Tej in the lead role and grapevine is that he will be seen as a Casanova. The Jawaan actor has started preparing for his role and is currently losing weight with a combination of the right diet and exercise routine under the supervision of a fitness trainer.

To be bankrolled jointly by UV Creations and GA 2 productions, the romantic entertainer will go on floors by the end of June or the first week of July. Unfortunately for Tej, the past three years haven’t been particularly good ones for him as his last true success, Supreme, came in 2016. However, he has finally got some respite with his last release Chitralahari which ended up as an average grosser. 

