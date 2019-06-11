Home Entertainment Telugu

Shraddha Kapoor to play the role of a cop in 'Saaho'

Published: 11th June 2019 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Shraddha Kapoor

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor (File | PTI)

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor, who is gearing up to make her Southern debut with Prabhas-starrer Saaho, will be seen as a feisty cop in the multilingual action-thriller.

“Shraddha plays a no-nonsense cop, who tries to get to the bottom of mysterious murders or something like that and attempts to track down the criminal behind it. She has performed some breathtaking action sequences in the film and they will certainly thrill the audience to bits,” informs a source.

Directed by Sujeeth of Run Raja Run fame, Saaho, which is being made on a lavish budget of Rs 300 crore was shot in Hyderabad, Mumbai and United Arab Emirates. The talkie part has been wrapped up the makers will be filming the balance song on Prabhas and Shraddha in a specially erected set at a popular studio in the city soon.

The film’s trailer will be unveiled on June 13. While Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy has scored the music, the makers have recently roped in Ghibran to compose the background score for this mega entertainer.

Also featuring a host of stars including Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Mandira Bedi, Jackie Shroff and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles, Saaho is slated for a worldwide release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi on August 15 this year.

— Murali Krishna CH
muralikrishna.db@newindianexpress
@onlymurali

