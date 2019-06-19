Prudhvi Raj denies rift with Mega heroes

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Renowned comedian Prudhvi has denied he had a fallout with Mega heroes, saying he has no enemies in the industry. This has come as his response after a section of media reported that Prudhvi was shown the door in Allu Arjun’s new movie, #AA19 and was replaced by another actor following his comments on actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan during recently concluded elections.

Refuting reports of an alleged rift with Mega heroes, Prudhvi says, “I’m working with Chiranjeevi garu in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and there’s totally no truth that I had an issue with Mega family.” On being asked about his alleged exit from Allu Arjun-Trivikram’s film, he quickly clears the air and adds, “I was not offered a role in Trivikram’s upcoming film (starring Allu Arjun). The last time I spoke to him was during Atharintiki Daaredi.”

The Loukyam actor was upset over media targeting him and urged everyone to not believe in such rumours. “I firmly deny all such allegations and I don’t understand why media is portraying me in a negative light,” ponders Prudhvi.