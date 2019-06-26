'Brochevarevarura' is not just a film, it’s an experience: Nivetha Thomas

Murali Krishna CH By

Confident and sharp-witted, there’s no messing around with Nivetha Thomas. The vivacious and enthusiastic actor, who began her career as a child artiste in 2008, has evolved into a powerhouse of talent with perseverance and conviction. Today she stamped her authority in the industry by handling complex roles with aplomb.

After enticing the audience with her performances in films like Gentleman, Ninnu Kori, Jai Lava Kusa and 118, Nivetha is awaiting the release of sophomore dark comedy Brochevarevarura.

Directed by Vivek Athreya, the film also stars Sree Vishnu, Rahul Ramakrishna and Priyadarshi Pullikonda. The 23-year-old actor who will be seen as an aspiring classical dancer opens up for a chat.

How is your character in Brochevarevarura different from your previous outings?

Working in this film is like finding a goldmine. When director Vivek Athreya narrated the script of Brochevarevarura, I was instantly hooked onto my character as I knew it was just for me. Compared to my earlier works, I look totally different in this film and I play an aspiring Bharatanatyam dancer named Mithra, who represents every woman in our society.

She shares an altogether different vibe with her father and also crosses path with a gang of three friends – Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi and Rahul – called R3. The story is all about their situations, their decisions, destiny and the issues faced by them in the society. Brochevarevarura is not just a film, it’s an experience and one should feel the need to watch it in theatres.

You tried your hand at comedy and played a classical dancer for the first time. Can you recall the most challenging and hilarious moments during the making of the film?

I was trained in Bharatanatyam for two years during my childhood and I believe I still had that ease to pull off such roles. Although it’s a small film, it boasts of happening young actors of our times associated with it. So, it was full of fun on the sets. Even after completing my portions, I used to sit and watch these guys perform. I understood that it is very hard to do comedy and I still can’t believe that I have done it convincingly. Vivek deserves entire credit for writing all the portions to satisfaction. I can proudly say that he is one of the talented writers and directors we have in Telugu cinema today.

The roles you have portrayed so far are real, independent and strong women...

It is a pleasure to be a part of several good films that unleashed my potential as an actor. My well-wishers have suggested me to take up such roles as they help me evolve as an actor. Having said that, I am not in a hurry and wait for good roles to come my way. I don’t mind taking a break as I always go by my instinct. I don’t want to be typecast and has been trying to break free from the mould.

Do you miss working in mainstream commercial films?

I like to be part of films that has song-and-dance. I am always up for quality cinema. As long as you pick the right film and perform well, you don’t get any such feeling. For the record, I have played a brief role in Jr NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa and Kalyan Ram’s 118 as I felt that my characters have changed the course of these films. My journey has so far been incredible and I have made several friends here.

Your upcoming films...

I’m doing a travel film Swasa. The pre-production is taking longer than expected

and it will go on floors soon. I have also started shooting for Indraganti Mohanakrishna’s V. It’s a good story with a large ensemble cast. The shooting is in the last leg and I can confidently say my part is shaping up well.

Tells us about your role in Rajinikanth-starrer Darbar...

I am neither confirming nor denying my presence in that film as the makers are yet to make a formal announcement about it. One thing is for sure, I have been shooting non-stop and I’m looking forward to completing all these films soon.

Murali Krishna CH

muralikrishna.db@newindianexpress

@onlymurali