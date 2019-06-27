The Deverakonda brother!

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

His debut film Dorasani is hitting the screens on July 12 but the fact is that Anand Deverakonda attained celebrity status way before his first onscreen appearance. He has been the cynosure of all eyes and his foray into the showbiz has made a splash. Exuding confidence and unfazed by the negativity around, carrying the spark to prove his mettle and displaying immense maturity to make it big in the industry, Anand – the brother of Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda shares his thoughts on his debut, nepotism and career prospects in a candid conversation.

Having seen your brother Vijay from close quarters and growing up in an environment where he was aspiring to be an actor... Was acting an obvious career choice for you?

I was ambitious about this craft and acted in plays during my school days in Puttaparthi. I dabbled with the theatre some five-six years ago. By then, Vijay was also into theatre and waiting for a break in the industry. Everyone thought I was shy and doing plays helped me relieve the burden and understand this craft better. I later moved to the US to pursue my Master’s degree. As Vijay is doing well in the industry and the family has built a secure financial future, last year, I told my dad I would come back. After landing here, I have joined an acting workshop. So, I wouldn’t say it was an obvious choice, but I want to enjoy the art form and an opportunity opened up for me, I pursued it.

What did your parents and brother say about your decision to be an actor?

Frankly, there was no resistance from any one of them. One day, when Vijay was having his lunch, dad casually said Anand wants to foray into the showbiz. He laughed out loud and asked me, “Are you serious?” I replied, “Why not!” He liked it and was quick enough to caution me about how things turn out if my plans don’t work out in the industry. For someone who has his own journey in the industry, he will have some concern about my choice. His words essentially were if it doesn’t turn out the way I expected it to be, it would be really hard for me to disassociate from this career as people will recognise me and I can’t roam around freely. He always tells me to have my own journey and get on top of it!

You could’ve chosen a template-driven entertainer for your launchpad. Don’t you think working in a period romance like Dorasani was a risky proposition?

Personally, I don’t want to get into that formulaic mould for my debut. I was clear that I wanted to do something different. When I was young, I enjoyed watching commercial films like Chiranjeevi’s Chudalani Undi, Daddy and Indra. Over the years, we have been seeing the growth of content-driven films and the experience of watching world cinema too influenced me to work in films that are well-grounded and realistic. So, when Dorasani came my way, I thought this is the story I’m looking for. I neither got any suggestions against working in this film nor did anyone push me to do the kind of cinema I should be doing.

Tell us about your role...

The film is set in the 1980s and I play Raju, who speaks his mind with composure. He falls in love with Dorasani and goes out of his way to do anything for her. But the cultural social divide makes things complicated for him. You would have seen multiple films with the rich girl – poor boy theme, but the film is a metaphor to showcase the division in the society and the love story and the way it was executed is refreshing. Except that it’s set in a different period, the film has everything you expect from a romantic entertainer.

How did you prepare for this character?

The character is completely in contrast to my body language, looks and how I speak. My director KVR Mahendra was quite worried about how would I pronounce certain words (like Asthaa...instead of Vasthaa..). I used to sit with my direction department and learn those nuances. Credit goes to Mahendra for taking care of every aspect with a cool-headed nature.

Are you feeling the burden to live up the expectations...Do you think actors from a star family have more pressure to deliver?

Definitely! I am feeling the burden of expectations and a sense of nervousness as to how people receive our film. We have put our heart and soul into this and I feel excited seeing my director, leading lady Shivatmika and our team. I want people to enjoy the film as much as we worked in this film.

What are your views on success and failure? Do you think that you’re in a safe zone?

Being Vijay’s brother, I will have the luxury of getting two-three films despite the outcome of my debut film. After that, you will have to go through a lot of scrutiny as people get judgmental about your looks, acting and several other aspects. To answer your question, I haven’t ever thought about it that way, neither have I looked at my brother’s star power to get me more films. I want to prove my mettle as an actor and work in different cinema. I have seen how Vijay deals with success and failure and I will also try to remain calm.

Your interpretation of nepotism?

I think I can’t sit and convince people asking them to accept me or watch my films. I am confident that Dorasani has the potential to do well. I think, not just me, our entire team will get acceptance. So, I will let the film answer this question on my behalf. And again, the audience have the choice to watch it or not, but I think I will deliver not just as Vijay’s brother but as Raju.

Do you discuss films with your brother? Did he watch Dorasani ?

When he started his career, I don’t think he had anyone to push him. So, why do I need someone to encourage me? If he promotes our film and shares the teaser on social media, the negativity would have been doubled. He has been busy with his shootings and couldn’t find time to watch the footage. I have asked my producers to organise a special screening to Vijay as I’m waiting for his feedback. My father is closely associated with this film as it was produced by my uncle Yash Rangineni and his friend Madhura Sreedhar Reddy. He enjoyed watching the rushes. But my mother will watch the film in the theatre.

Your dance video to a special song in Kalki has triggered a wave of reactions on social media... Your comment on the criticism?

I don’t find myself interested in that topic because a lot of people who are trolling me have nothing significant to say and are just going with the flow. Honestly, I expected these things and I enjoyed quite a few trolls as they talk about my similarities to Vijay. The targeted trolling by some people owing to my name (Deverakonda) is fine as they do this with a preconceived notion and don’t want to come out of that zone.

What’s next?

My second film will also be directed by a newcomer and will be produced by a leading production house. While I play a guy from rural Telangana in Dorasani, this film will present me as an average middle-class Guntur boy. The film addresses the problems of an Andhra middle-class family.

