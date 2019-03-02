Home Entertainment Telugu

Telugu reality show helps missing child reunite with parents

Eight-year-old Teja from Sudheer Foundation was declared a missing child in 2016 after his family lost him at the Ganesh puja festival celebration in Dilsukhnagar.

Published: 02nd March 2019 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Zee telugu Drama Juniors

HYDERABAD : Telugu entertainment channel Zee Telugu’s reality talent show Drama Juniors helped a family reunite with their child. The episode to be telecast on March 3 at 9 pm on the channel was an experiential episode in which children from Sudheer Foundation joined the contestants in taking the stage to express their grief. When the show was telecast previously, a family approached the channel about their missing child in 2016 during the Ganesh puja festival celebration in Dilsukhnagar. 

Teja, the eight-year-old did not seem to have a strong recollection of the past. This was taken to court, that was followed by a hearing. On February 19, the court declared that Teja is lawfully the child claimed by the parents. Today, Teja is waiting for his exams to end to move back home.

A joyous celebration followed at the  Foundation, on the channel, and of course in the lives of the family reunited. Zee Telugu has helped us get our son back to us and we will be forever grateful to them for that, the parents said with happy tears, according to a spokesperson of the channel.

